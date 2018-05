BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.47

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS $0.71

* SAYS IN Q1 OF 2018, CO ACHIEVED RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 1,123,546 BOE/D, GROWTH OF 10% OVER Q4 2017 LEVELS

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $1.89

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES - CO SEES ANNUAL 2018 PRODUCTION LEVELS TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 815,000 AND 885,000 BBL/D OF CRUDE OIL AND NGLS

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES -CANADIAN NATURAL'S ANNUAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE TARGETED TO BE ABOUT $4.3 BILLION