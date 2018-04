BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$2.70

April 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER REVENUE OF $1.66 BILLION; POSITIVE MOMENTUM HEADING INTO SECOND QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.41

* QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT

* CANADIAN PACIFIC - “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.68, REVENUE VIEW C$1.68 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S