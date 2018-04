April 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY - MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: