BRIEF-Canadian Pacific Railway Says Crude Volumes Rapidly Slowing On Steep Decline In Demand From Covid-19, Impact Of Oversupply - Conf Call

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY EXEC SAYS CRUDE VOLUMES RAPIDLY SLOWING ON STEEP DECLINE IN DEMAND FROM COVID-19, IMPACT OF OVERSUPPLY, SAUDI ARABIA-RUSSIA PRODUCTION DISPUTES - CONF CALL

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY EXEC SAYS EXPECTS LOW DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBALLY UNTIL RECOVERY STARTS TO RAMP BACK UP - CONF CALL

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY EXEC SAYS CANADIAN GRAIN MARKET SEES STRONG DEMAND IN VANCOUVER AND THUNDER BAY, EXPECTS ONGOING MOMENTUM - CONF CALL

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY EXEC SAYS REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC AND EXPORT POTASH - CONF CALL