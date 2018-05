May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MILLION OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS