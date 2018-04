BRIEF-Canadian PM announces start of financial talks with Kinder Morgan Canada to remove uncertainty over pipeline expansion project

April 15 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT

* CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT

* CANADIAN PM SAYS HE HAS TOLD FINANCE MINISTER TO START FINANCIAL TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO REMOVE UNCERTAINTY OVER PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT

* CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS

* CANADA PM DOES NOT ANSWER DIRECTLY WHEN ASKED WHAT KIND OF FINANCIAL AID OTTAWA MIGHT PROVIDE TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)