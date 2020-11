Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU SAYS HE SPOKE TO U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN ON MONDAY, DISCUSSED CLIMATE CHANGE, COVID-19, CHINA, TRADE, ENERGY, NATO, ANTI-BLACK RACISM

* TRUDEAU SAYS IN TWEET: “ON THESE AND OTHER ISSUES, PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN AND I AGREED TO KEEP IN TOUCH AND WORK CLOSELY TOGETHER” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)