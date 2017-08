Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust - received approval from TSX for renewal of NCIB which will enable it to purchase up to 3,.6 million of trust units

* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust - CREIT intends to commence NCIB on August 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: