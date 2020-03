March 18 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS - TO PROVIDE TEMPORARY RELIEF FROM SOME FILINGS TO BE MADE ON/BEFORE JUNE 1, 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CANADIAN SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS - BLANKET RELIEF WILL PROVIDE A 45-DAY EXTENSION FOR PERIODIC FILINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]