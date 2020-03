March 25 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN SENATE UPPER CHAMBER VOTES TO APPROVE GOVERNMENT’S C$27 BILLION STIMULUS BILL TO HELP THOSE HIT BY CORONAVIRUS; BILL SHOULD FORMALLY BECOME LAW LATER ON WEDS

* CANADA REPORTS 3,197 CORONAVIRUS CASES, 27 DEATHS AS OF WEDNESDAY - DEPUTY CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER