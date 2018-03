BRIEF-Canadian Solar Acquires A Solar Power Project In Argentina

March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR ACQUIRES A 97.6 MWP SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN ARGENTINA

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF A 97.6 MWP SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PROJECT IN CAFAYATE, SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - CANADIAN SOLAR PLANS TO START CONSTRUCTION ON PLANT IN JULY 2018

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - ONCE CONNECTED TO GRID BY Q2 OF 2019, PLANT WILL GENERATE APPROXIMATELY 235,777 MWH OF ELECTRICITY PER YEAR