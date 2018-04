April 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR AWARDED 364 MWP SOLAR PROJECTS IN BRAZIL

* CANADIAN SOLAR - 364 MWP OF PROJECTS AWARDED 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH AVERAGE PRICE OF 118.15 BRL/MWH (ABOUT US$35.58/MWH)