May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR EXPANDS SOLAR PROJECT DEVELOPMENT TO SOUTH KOREA

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT WILL START IN EARLY 2019