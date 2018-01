Jan 24(Reuters) - Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc

* Says it will acquire two properties for 992 million yen in total, on Feb. 1

* Says it will take out a loan of 900 million yen to fund the acquisition, from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, on Feb. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Y5Y1QW ; goo.gl/ZEf69j

