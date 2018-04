BRIEF-Canadian Solar Partners With Global Investment Holdings To Develop And Provide Services For Up To 300 MWp Solar Projects In EMEA

April 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS TO DEVELOP AND PROVIDE SERVICES FOR UP TO 300 MWP SOLAR PROJECTS IN EMEA

* CANADIAN SOLAR - CO WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO THE SOLAR POWER PROJECTS