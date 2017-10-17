BRIEF-Canadian Solar partners with Menora Mivtachim on solar projects in Israel

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar partners with Menora Mivtachim to invest in solar power projects in Israel

* Canadian Solar - $60 million expected to be raised from Menora Mivtachim, Canadian Solar, with each party contributing equal investment amount​

* Canadian Solar Inc - ‍joint venture will finance solar projects awarded by Israeli Electricity Authority under solar power tenders​

* Canadian Solar Inc - co's unit and a few subsidiaries of Menora Mivtachim Holdings entered into a joint venture agreement​