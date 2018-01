Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR, PHOTOWATT AND ECM GREENTECH PLAN TO FORM A JV COMPANY IN LOW-CARBON PRODUCTION OF SILICON INGOTS AND WAFERS

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - ‍EDF ENERGIES NOUVELLES THROUGH ITS UNIT, CO, ECM GREENTECH WOULD OWN 60%, 30% AND 10% OF EQUITY IN JV, RESPECTIVELY​

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - PLANS TO PARTNER WITH PHOTOWATT, A UNIT OF EDF ENERGIES NOUVELLES AND ECM GREENTECH