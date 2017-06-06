BRIEF-Canadian Solar Q1 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share $0.10

June 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* Canadian Solar reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $615 million to $635 million

* Q1 revenue $677 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.9 million

* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,480 MW, compared to 1,612 MW in Q4 of 2016

* Says inventories as of March 31, 2017 were $274.5 million, compared to $295.4 million as of December 31, 2016

* Qtrly gross margin was 13.5%, compared to 13.9% (excluding AD/CVD true-up provision of $44.1 million) in Q4 of 2016

* Expects that its total worldwide module manufacturing capacity will exceed 7.0 GW by December 31, 2017

* Sees Q2 total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1,530 MW to 1,580 MW

* Says gross margin for Q2 is expected to be between 13% and 15%

* Company's solar cell manufacturing capacity, as of March 31, 2017, was 3.77 GW, and is expected to reach 4.49 GW by June 30, 2017

* Continues to expect it will connect approximately 1 GW to 1.2 GW of new solar projects globally in 2017

* Total module shipments in 2017 are now expected to be in range of 6.0 to 6.5 GW

* Company is facing an "overwhelming demand" for its solar modules in China market at this moment

* Continues to expect its cost of production will decrease throughout year

* "Expect to receive further compensation in Q2 this year for tornado damage and losses of our Funing cell factory"

* Plans to expand ingot, wafer, cell and module capacities to 1.1 GW, 4.0 GW, 4.49 GW and 7.04 GW, respectively, by Dec 31, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $810.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share $0.10

* For Q2 of 2017, company expects total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1,530 MW to 1,580 MW