BRIEF-Canadian Solar Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.01

March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.4 BILLION TO $4.6 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $1.11 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.14 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $1.37 BILLION TO $1.4 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS WERE 1,831 MW, COMPARED TO 1,870 MW IN Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍FOR Q1 , EXPECTS TOTAL SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY 1.30 GW TO 1.35 GW​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL MODULE SHIPMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF 6.6 GW TO 7.1 GW​

* ‍GROSS MARGIN FOR Q1 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 10.0% AND 12.0%​

* ‍EXPECT APPROXIMATELY 53% OF TOTAL REVENUE FOR 2018 TO COME FROM SOLAR MODULE AND COMPONENTS BUSINESS​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS ITS COST OF PRODUCTION WILL DECREASE THROUGHOUT YEAR​

* ‍MOVING INTO 2018, HAVE SEEN PRICE ADJUSTMENT THROUGHOUT SOLAR VALUE CHAIN​

* CANADIAN SOLAR - CO’S PORTFOLIO OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS IN OPERATION WAS ABOUT 1.2 GWP AS OF FEB 28, 2018​

* ‍CERTAIN OF PRODUCTION PLANTS HAVE RECENTLY EXPERIENCED UNDER-UTILIZATION DUE TO CHANGING TARIFF AND MARKET CONDITIONS​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $3.98 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

CANADIAN SOLAR - ‍SOME MODULE & CELL PRODUCTION PLANTS IN CANADA & SOUTH EAST ASIA ARE UNDER-UTILIZED DUE TO SECTION 201 TARIFF DECISIONS BY U.S. GOVERNMENT.