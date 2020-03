BRIEF-Canadian Solar Says Manufacturing Ops And Supply Chain In China Are Now Back On Track To Full Capacity Utilization

March 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANUFACTURING CAPACITY UTILIZATION; SCHEDULES 4Q/FY19 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FOR MARCH 26

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY CHAIN IN CHINA ARE NOW BACK ON TRACK TO FULL CAPACITY UTILIZATION

* CANADIAN SOLAR- IMPACT TO CO’S DELIVERY SCHEDULE IS NOW MAINLY LIMITED TO CAPACITY LOSS IN LAST WEEK OF JANUARY AND FIRST 10 DAYS OF FEBRUARY OF 2020

* CANADIAN SOLAR - EXPECTS, UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS, IT CAN DELIVER ORDERS ON-TIME & IN ACCORDANCE WITH LATEST SCHEDULES CONFIRMED WITH ITS CUSTOMERS

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 IN OTHER COUNTRIES AND REGIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)