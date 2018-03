March 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR SECURES JPY16 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY FROM SHINSEI BANK

* CANADIAN SOLAR - FACILITY HAS 18.5-YEAR TENOR, DEBT REPAYMENT FLEXIBILITY IN 2019 TO ENABLE POTENTIAL SALE OF SOLAR POWER PROJECT

* CANADIAN SOLAR - ‍NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCE FACILITY FOR 53.4 MWP OITA HIJIMACHI SOLAR POWER PROJECT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)