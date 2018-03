March 13 (Reuters) - Korea Electric Power Corp:

* CANADIAN SOLAR - UNIT RECURRENT ENERGY FINALIZED SALE OF INTERESTS IN THREE SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECTS TOTALING 235 MWAC/309 MWP

* CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS

* CANADIAN SOLAR - KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: