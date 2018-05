May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc:

* CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES - TO SUSPEND JOINT VENTURE NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION AT FARRELL CREEK/SOUTH ALTARES EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018

* CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES- NATURAL GAS PROCESSING FACILITY,ASSOCIATED WELLS WILL BE REACTIVATED ONCE NATURAL GAS PRICES RETURN TO PROFITABLE SITUATION

