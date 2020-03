March 18 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd :

* CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* CANADIAN TIRE RETAIL STORES TO REMAIN OPEN WITH REDUCED HOURS

* MARK’S/L’ÉQUIPEUR, SPORTCHEK, ATMOSPHERE, PARTY CITY, PRO HOCKEY LIFE, NATIONAL SPORTS, PARTSOURCE STORES TO CLOSE UNTIL APRIL 2

* DURING CLOSURE PERIOD, FULL AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES WILL BE PAID