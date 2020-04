BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corporation Working To Limit Number Of Customers Allowed In-Store At Any Given Time

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd:

* CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19

* DEFERRING SOME 2020 PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, IN ALL CATEGORIES OF PROJECTS

* CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION - PAUSING REPURCHASE OF SHARES

* CANADIAN TIRE - IMPLEMENTING A PLAN TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS AT OUR HEAD OFFICE AND CORPORATE STORES, AND TO REDUCE WORKING CAPITAL ACROSS ENTERPRISE

* WILL PAY A SPECIAL SUPPORT PAYMENT FOR OUR CORPORATE STORE, DISTRIBUTION AND CALL CENTRE EMPLOYEES

* TO ENFORCE PHYSICAL DISTANCING, HAVE INSTALLED PLEXIGLASS AND FLOOR DECALS

* WORKING TO LIMIT NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS ALLOWED IN-STORE AT ANY GIVEN TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: