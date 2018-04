BRIEF-Canadian Utilities Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.67

April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Utilities Ltd:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.67

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CANADIAN UTILITIES - IN 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $4.5 BILLION IN REGULATED UTILITY, COMMERCIALLY SECURED CAPITAL GROWTH PROJECTS

* CANADIAN UTILITIES - ON MARCH 21 ALBERTA BALANCING POOL PROVIDED NOTICE OF ITS INTENT TO TERMINATE POWER PURCHASE ARRANGEMENT FOR BATTLE RIVER UNIT 5

* CANADIAN UTILITIES - WAS ALSO PROVIDED NOTICE THAT DISPATCH CONTROL OF BATTLE RIVER UNIT 5 WOULD BE TURNED BACK TO CO NO LATER THAN SEPT 30, 2018