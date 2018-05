May 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Zinc Corp:

* CANADIAN ZINC REPORTS RESULTS FOR Q1 2018 & OPERATIONS UPDATE

* CANADIAN ZINC CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS C$1.8M VERSUS C$2.6M

* CANADIAN ZINC CORP - AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO REPORTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF C$10.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)