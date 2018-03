March 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Zinc Corp:

* CANADIAN ZINC REPORTS RESULTS FOR 2017

* CANADIAN ZINC SAYS LOOKING AHEAD FOR 2018-2019 IT IS EXPECTED THAT ZINC MARKET WILL BE IN DEFICIT FOR AT LEAST FIRST HALF OF 2018

* CANADIAN ZINC CORP - $10 MILLION PROJECT BRIDGE LOAN WILL BE USED FOR ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF PRAIRIE CREEK PROJECT