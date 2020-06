BRIEF-Cancer Genetics Posts Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.14

June 1 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc:

* CANCER GENETICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES STRATEGIC BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $1.9 MILLION

* CANCER GENETICS - CONTINUING TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC OPTIONS INCLUDING COLLABORATIONS, MERGERS/ACQUISITIONS, OR OTHER STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS

* CANCER GENETICS - FILED ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 ON MAY 29TH WITH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* CANCER GENETICS - 2019 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONTAIN EXPLANATORY PARAGRAPH REGARDING CO’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN

* CANCER GENETICS - DISCLOSED IN FORM 10-K IT HAD CONCLUDED INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS INEFFECTIVE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019

* CANCER GENETICS - CONCLUSION OF INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING IN FORM 10-K RESULTED IN CO REPORTING DEFICIENCIES CONSIDERED MATERIAL WEAKNESSES