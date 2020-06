June 24 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc:

* CANCER GENETICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES STRATEGIC BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q1 REVENUE $1.4 MILLION VERSUS $1.8 MILLION

* EXPECT OPERATING COSTS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020