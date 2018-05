May 15 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc:

* CANCER GENETICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES STRATEGIC BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $7.7 MILLION