2 hours ago
BRIEF-Cancer Genetics reports Q2 loss per share $0.16
August 14, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Cancer Genetics reports Q2 loss per share $0.16

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc-

* Cancer Genetics Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results, accretive acquisition and capital raise

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $6.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cancer genetics inc - ‍acquiring vivopharm for total purchase price of usd $12 million, with proceeds to be 90 percent CGIX stock, and 10 percent cash​

* Cancer Genetics Inc - ‍vivopharm deal expected to "immediately" add approximately $5 million revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

