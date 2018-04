BRIEF-Cancer Genetics Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.35

April 2 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc:

* CANCER GENETICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES STRATEGIC BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q4 REVENUE $7.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $9.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HAS UNDERTAKEN A “COMPREHENSIVE AND EXTENSIVE” REVIEW OF ITS STRATEGY AND ORGANIZATION

* ENGAGED RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES INC AS A FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST WITH EVALUATING OPTIONS FOR COMPANY’S STRATEGIC DIRECTION

* OPTIONS FOR CO'S STRATEGIC DIRECTION MAY INCLUDE RAISING ADDITIONAL CAPITAL, ACQUISITION OF ANOTHER COMPANY OR SALE OF THE COMPANY