BRIEF-Cancer Genetics To Delay Filing Of Its Annual Report

March 30 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc:

* TO DELAY FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 DUE TO CIRCUMSTANCES RELATED TO COVID-19

* COULD DELAY FUTURE PROJECTS FROM COMMENCING DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED IMPACTS ON THE DEMAND FOR OUR SERVICES

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME TO ESTIMATE THE IMPACT THAT COVID-19 COULD HAVE ON OUR BUSINESS

* MAY CONTINUE TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS WHICH COULD HAVE ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS & FINANCIAL CONDITION Source text: bit.ly/3ax0maj Further company coverage: