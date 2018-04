April 16 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc:

* CANCER GENETICS’ UNIQUE TISSUE OF ORIGIN TEST (TOO®) RECEIVES SPECIAL FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE

