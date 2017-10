Oct 16 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: CANCOM SE ENLARGES EXECUTIVE BOARD

* ‍AN ADDITIONAL EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER, CFO THOMAS STARK, IS ALSO TO BE APPOINTED​

* ‍THOMAS VOLK WILL JOIN EXECUTIVE BOARD OF CANCOM SE ON NOVEMBER 1, 2017 AS PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)