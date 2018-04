April 5 (Reuters) - Candente Copper Corp:

* . PROVIDES CAÑARIACO PROJECT UPDATES

* RESIGNATION OF FAISEL HUSSEIN FROM POSITION AS INTERIM CFO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE APRIL 3, 2018

* APPOINTMENT OF ALEC PECK AS COMPANY'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 3, 2018