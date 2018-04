April 24 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS QTRLY SALES C$1.23 BILLION VERSUS C$1.11 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: