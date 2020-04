April 9 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp:

* CANFOR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL COVID-19 CAPACITY REDUCTIONS

* UNDERTAKING ADDITIONAL TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PRICE OF LUMBER AND DEMAND

* EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, CANADIAN LUMBER PRODUCTION WILL BE CURTAILED BY APPROXIMATELY 100 MILLION BOARD FEET THROUGH TO MAY 1