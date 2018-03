March 5 (Reuters) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc:

* CANFOR PULP ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC - BRETT ROBINSON, PRESIDENT OF CANFOR PULP, WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS - PRESIDENT RESPONSIBILITIES FOR CANFOR PULP WILL BE CONSOLIDATED UNDER DON KAYNE, CEO OF CANFOR PULP AND CANFOR CORP