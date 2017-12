BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Announces Temporary Production Outage At Northwood

Canfor Pulp Products Inc:

* CANFOR PULP ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY PRODUCTION OUTAGE AT NORTHWOOD

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS - TAKEN TEMPORARY OUTAGE ON 1 PRODUCTION LINE AT ITS PULP MILL IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, DUE TO TUBE LEAK IN NUMBER 5 RECOVERY BOILER

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS - ANTICIPATES NUMBER FIVE RECOVERY BOILER AT ITS PULP MILL IN BRITISH COLUMBIA TO BE DOWN FOR ABOUT TWO WEEKS

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC - CURRENTLY PROJECTING 15,000 TONNES OF REDUCED NBSK PULP PRODUCTION DURING Q4 2017

* CANFOR PULP - CONTINUING TO OPERATE 2ND PRODUCTION LINE AT PULP MILL, WILL ADVANCE MILL MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR Q1

* CANFOR PULP - DUE TO MITIGATION EFFORTS, TEMPORARY OUTAGE AT NORTHWOOD NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL CONDITION OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: