April 24 (Reuters) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc:

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC- QTRLY SALES $359.7 MILLION VERSUS $309.2 MILLION

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC- QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: