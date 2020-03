March 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc:

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS - POSTPONING PLANNED EXTENDED SPRING MAINTENANCE SHUT AT NORTHWOOD PULP MILL UNTIL LATER THIS YEAR

* CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS - CANFOR PULP IS REDUCING ITS PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2020 BY $15 MILLION TO $25 MILLION