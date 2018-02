Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc:

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* QTRLY ‍SALES C$322.9 MILLION VERSUS C$284.9 MILLION IN Q3 ​

‍GLOBAL SOFTWOOD KRAFT PULP MARKETS ARE PROJECTED TO REMAIN WELL POSITIONED THROUGH Q1 OF 2018​