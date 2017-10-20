FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 9:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp

* Canfor reports results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍shr $0.51​

* Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍sales $1.17 billion versus $1.10 billion

* Canfor Corp - ‍on Oct 20 board approved c$160 million capital investment program focused on Canfor’s US South Sawmill operations

* Canfor Corp - capital investment program to increase production capacity in co’s US South Sawmill operations​ by about 350 million board feet by end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.