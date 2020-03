BRIEF-Canfor Says Effective Mar 30, Canadian Lumber Production Will Be Curtailed By About 70 Million Board Feet, Over Three-Week Period

March 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp:

* CANFOR - EFFECTIVE MARCH 30, CANADIAN LUMBER PRODUCTION WILL BE CURTAILED BY ABOUT 70 MILLION BOARD FEET, OR ABOUT 40%, OVER THREE-WEEK PERIOD

* REDUCTIONS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED ACROSS SEVERAL BRITISH COLUMBIA SAWMILLS THROUGH COMBINATION OF TEMPORARY PLANT CURTAILMENTS

* CANFOR - CANFOR SOUTHERN PINE OPERATIONS TAKING ACTIONS TO REDUCE OPERATING CAPACITY BY ABOUT 40% OR 50 MILLION BOARD FEET OVER FOUR-WEEK PERIOD IN U.S.

* COMMENCING NEXT WEEK, SWEDISH LUMBER PRODUCTION WILL BE CURTAILED AT TWO SAWMILLS BY 50% OVER A FOUR-WEEK PERIOD

* CANFOR - REDUCED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY C$20 MILLION FOR CANADIAN AND U.S. OPERATIONS

* CANFOR COR - REMAINING CAPITAL PROJECTS PLANNED FOR 2020 & THROUGH 2021 ARE BEING REVIEWED WITH FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS POSSIBLE