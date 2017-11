Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cann Group Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES FULLY UNDERWRITTEN $50 MILLION INSTITUTIONAL SHARE PLACEMENT & FULLY UNDERWRITTEN $10 MILLION SHARE PURCHASE PLAN​

* SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE $10 MILLION AT PLACEMENT PRICE OF $2.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)