May 26 (Reuters) - Cann Group Ltd:

* EXECUTES AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY A RANGE OF FORMULATED PRODUCTS TO ASTRAL HEALTH IN UK

* EXECUTED AGREEMENT WITH IUVO THERAPEUTICS GMBH FOR SUPPLY OF MEDICINAL CANNABIS OIL FORMULATIONS AND DRIED FLOWER MATERIAL

* EXECUTES AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY A RANGE OF OILS AND DRIED FLOWER TO IUVO THERAPEUTICS IN GERMANY AND CERTAIN OTHER EUROPEAN MARKETS