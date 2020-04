BRIEF-Cann Group Expects To Continue Operation Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic

April 1 (Reuters) - Cann Group Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE OPERATING THROUGHOUT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CONTINUES TO PROGRESS FUNDING OPTIONS RELATING TO PLANNED MILDURA PRODUCTION FACILITY

* GIVEN UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19, MAY NOT MAKE DECISION ON FUNDING UNTIL END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* PREVIOUS ESTIMATES ON TIMELINE ASSOCIATED WITH CONSTRUCTION & COMMISSIONING OF MILDURA FACILITY MAYBE IMPACTED BY COVID-19 RELATED DELAYS

* BELIEVES SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL IS IN PLACE TO SUPPORT CURRENT OPERATIONS UNTIL END OF FINANCIAL YEAR