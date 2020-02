Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cann Group Ltd:

* ENTERED RELEASE DEED TO TERMINATE CO’S INVESTMENT OBLIGATIONS IN PURE CANN NZ LTD

* IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH PURE CANN OVER LONG-TERM SUPPLY AND TECHNICAL SERVICES AGREEMENTS

* REENA DAHIYA APPOINTED PERMANENTLY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: